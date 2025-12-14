Packers EDGE Micah Parsons Suffers Non-Contact Knee Injury

Packers star EDGE Micah Parsons suffered a non-contact left knee injury during the second half of Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Parson was attempting to get up field when he grabbed at his knee and fell to the ground.

He was able to walk off the field to the locker room with the help of the Packers’ training staff.

Based on video of the play, David Chao believes Parsons suffered an ACL tear, which not only would end his 2025 season, but probably cut into the 2026 season as well.

Parsons, 26, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.

Dallas exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons, and he’s slated to make $21.32 million guaranteed in 2025.

The Cowboys traded Parsons to the Packers for DT Kenny Clark and two first-round picks before the 2025 season. Green Bay instantly handed Parsons a four-year, $186 million extension, keeping him under team control through 2029.

Entering today’s game, Parsons had appeared in 13 games for the Packers and recorded 39 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

We’ll have more regarding Parsons as the news is available.