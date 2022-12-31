Packers Elevate K Ramiz Ahmed & RB Tyler Goodson

According to Bill Huber of SI.com, the Packers are elevating K Ramiz Ahmed and RB Tyler Goodson for Week 17.

Ahmed, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Nevada back in April. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Bears.

He then wound up playing for both the Pittsburgh Maulers and the New Jersey Generals in the USFL.

During his college career at Nevada, Ahmed converted 40 of 45 field goal attempts (88.9 percent) to go along with 15 of 20 (75 percent) extra-point tries over the course of two seasons and 14 games.

In 2022, Ahmed has appeared in one game for the Packers and made six kickoffs for 370 yards and three touchbacks.