Packers Elevate S Innis Gaines & LB Kobe Jones

The Packers announced on Saturday that they will elevate S Innis Gaines and LB Kobe Jones for Week 8.

Gaines, 24, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2022. He later signed a futures contract with the Packers the following year and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2021, Gaines appeared in one game for the Packers but did not record a statistic.