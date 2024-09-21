Packers Elevating QB Sean Clifford & CB Robert Rochell For Week 3

Per Bill Huber, the Packers are elevating QB Sean Clifford from the practice squad once again for Week 3. The team is also bringing up CB Robert Rochell to add depth to the defensive backfield.

Clifford, 26, was a four-year starter for Penn State, earning honorable mention All-Big 10 in three seasons. The Packers selected him with the No. 149 overall pick in the fifth round.

He was among Green Bay’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason but was brought back to the team’s practice squad.

In 2023, Clifford appeared in two games but did not complete a pass.

During his five-year college career, Clifford appeared in 51 games and made 46 starts for Penn State. He completed 61.4 percent of his pass attempts for 10,661 yards, 86 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions, adding 388 carries for 1,073 yards and 15 more touchdowns.