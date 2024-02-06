Packers Expected To Hire Former Dolphins LB Coach Anthony Campanile

According to Tom Silverstein, the Packers are expected to hire former Dolphins LB coach Anthony Campanile for the same role on their staff.

He’s freed up because Miami hired former Packers DC Joe Barry as their new LB coach for new DC Anthony Weaver.

Campanile, 41, played college football at Rutgers and spent a few years coaching high school football in New Jersey before returning to Rutgers as a defensive assistant in 2012.

He moved up to TE coach and also coached the receivers before taking a job with Boston College in 2016 as the DB coach. He was hired as Michigan’s LB coach in 2019 and left for the same role in 2020 with the Dolphins, where he’s been ever since.