Packers Expected To Hire Tom Clements As QBs Coach

Aaron Wilson of PFN is reporting that the Packers are expected to hire Tom Clements as their QBs coach, replacing Luke Getsy, who departed for the Bears’ offensive coordinator job.

Clements previously worked for the Packers and Wilson notes that bringing him back is “expected to be welcomed highly by quarterback Aaron Rodgers.”

Clements, 68, began his coaching career at Notre Dame as their QBs coach back in 1992. He took his first NFL coaching job with the Saints as their QBs coach in 1997.

From there, Clements worked for the Chiefs, Steelers and Bills before the Packers hired him as their QBs coach in 2006. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator and assistant head coach before being replaced after the 2016 season.

The Cardinals later hired Clements as their passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2019. He retired from coaching after the 2021 season.