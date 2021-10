Packers Expected To Sign DE Whitney Mercilus

According to Aaron Wilson, the Packers are expected to sign former Texans DE Whitney Mercilus.

The Chiefs had previously been linked to Mercilus but Green Bay is also a contending team that could use help on the edge.

Mercilus, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2012. He was in the final year of his five-year, $27.431 million contract that included $10.8 million guaranteed in 2019 when he signed a four-year, $54 million extension with the Texans.

Mercilus was set to earn a base salary of $4,500,000 this season. The Texans opted to restructure Mercilus’ contract this past offseason, which created $4 million in salary cap room in 2021 and added voidable years in 2022 and 2023.

In 2021, Mercilus has appeared in six games for the Texans and recorded 12 tackles and three sacks.