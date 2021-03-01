Packers Finalize 2021 Coaching Staff

The Packers announced they have finalized their coaching staff for the 2021 season.

The moves include:

Promoting Jerry Gray to defensive backs/passing game coordinator

to defensive backs/passing game coordinator Promoting Adam Stenavich to offensive line/run game coordinator

The Packers also promoted Rayna Stewart to assistant special teams coach and Connor Lewis to special teams assistant/game management specialist

John Dunn (senior analyst), Justin Hood (defensive quality control coach), Ryan Mahaffey (offensive quality control coach) and Tim Zetts (offensive quality control coach) round out the new hires.

Gray, 58, played in the NFL from 1985-1993. He got his start in coaching in the NFL as a defensive quality control coach with the Tennessee Oilers and was promoted to DB coach when the team became the Titans.

The Bills hired Gray as their defensive coordinator in 2001. After stints as a DB coach for the Redskins and Seahawks, Gray returned to Tennessee as the defensive coordinator. He joined Vikings HC Mike Zimmer‘s staff in 2014 and was with them through 2019.

Gray joined the Packers for the 2020 season after being let go from the Vikings.

Stenavich, 37, is from Wisconsin and played six years in the NFL for a number of teams. He began coaching in 2012 as a graduate assistant at Michigan.

From there, Stenavich worked for Northern Arizona and San Jose State as their OL coach before the 49ers hired him as an assistant in 2017. He joined the Packers in 2019.