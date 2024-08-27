Packers Finalize 53-Man Roster, Including Placing RB AJ Dillon On Season-Ending IR

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Green Bay Packers announced they have cut their roster down to 53 players before today’s deadline, with one of the moves being to place RB AJ Dillon on season-ending injured reserve. 

Green Bay’s other cuts include: 

  1. DL Brevin Allen
  2. DL Keshawn Banks
  3. K Anders Carlson
  4. QB Sean Clifford
  5. WR Grant DuBose
  6. DL James Ester
  7. CB Gemon Green
  8. K Alex Hale
  9. WR Julian Hicks
  10. G/T Donovan Jennings
  11. S Anthony Johnson Jr.
  12. T Caleb Jones
  13. CB Kalen King
  14. RB Nate McCrary
  15. RB Ellis Merriweather
  16. DL Zach Morton
  17. G/T Royce Newman
  18. TE Henry Pearson
  19. QB Michael Pratt
  20. CB Robert Rochell
  21. LB Chris Russell
  22. S Benny Sapp III
  23. DL Keonte Schad
  24. G/C Leviticus Smith
  25. WR Dimitri Stanley
  26. TE Messiah Swinson
  27. T Luke Tenuta
  28. WR Samori Toure
  29. DL Spencer Waage
  30. WR Jalen Wayne
  31. LB Kristian Welch
  32. TE Joel Wilson
  33. LB Christian Young 

In addition to Dillon, Packers TE Tyler Davis and DL Jonathan Ford were placed on injured reserve. Ford received the designated to return tag, so he can come back after four games. 

Dillon, 26, is a former second-round pick out of Boston College by the Packers back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,285,827 rookie contract that included a $1,404,238 signing bonus.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when Green Bay re-signed him on a rare four-year qualifying offer. 

In 2023, Dillon appeared in 15 games for the Packers and rushed for 613 yards on 178 carries (3.4 YPC) to go along with 22 receptions for 223 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply