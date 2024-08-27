Packers Finalize 53-Man Roster, Including Placing RB AJ Dillon On Season-Ending IR

The Green Bay Packers announced they have cut their roster down to 53 players before today’s deadline, with one of the moves being to place RB AJ Dillon on season-ending injured reserve.

Green Bay’s other cuts include:

In addition to Dillon, Packers TE Tyler Davis and DL Jonathan Ford were placed on injured reserve. Ford received the designated to return tag, so he can come back after four games.

Dillon, 26, is a former second-round pick out of Boston College by the Packers back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,285,827 rookie contract that included a $1,404,238 signing bonus.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when Green Bay re-signed him on a rare four-year qualifying offer.

In 2023, Dillon appeared in 15 games for the Packers and rushed for 613 yards on 178 carries (3.4 YPC) to go along with 22 receptions for 223 yards receiving and two touchdowns.