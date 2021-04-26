Packers GM: Aaron Rodgers Is Gonna Be Our QB For Foreseeable Future

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst told reporters on Monday that they’re working through the situation regarding QB Aaron Rodgers‘ contract and he’s going to be their quarterback for the “foreseeable future.”

“That’s kinda something we’re working through,” Gutekunst said of Rodgers’ contract, per Olivia Reiner. “I’m not gonna get into contract specifics. But Aaron’s our guy. He’s gonna be our quarterback for the foreseeable future.”

The Packers have yet to touch Rodgers’ contract, even though he represents their best source of cap space this offseason.

Reports from a few months ago mentioned that Rodgers wanted some clarity from Green Bay about his status with the franchise moving forward. A restructured contract would push dead money in the coming years and could give him some more security in the process.

Green Bay surprisingly used a first-round pick on Jordan Love last year, which seemed like a plan to turn to him at some point in the near future. However, Gutekunst makes it clear that they expect to have Rodgers in place as their starter for the next few years.

Rodgers, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers is owed base salaries of $15,050,000 and $25 million over the next two years of the agreement.

In 2020, Rodgers appeared in all 16 games for the Packers and completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Rodgers and the Packers as the news is available.