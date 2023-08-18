Packers GM: We’re Not Trading David Bakhtiari

On Friday, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst was about LT David Bakhtiari and made it clear that they will not be trading the veteran, despite the recent report that the Jets have discussed the idea.

“First of all, we’re not going to trade David. So just get that out of the way,” Gutekunst said, per Ryan Wood.

Gutekunst added that Bakhtiari is in “a good place” with his knee and he knows how to handle it better this year to preserve himself for the season.

A few days ago, Outkick’s Armando Salguero reported the Jets have discussed in passing the idea of trading for Bakhtiari to try and solve their uncertainty at left tackle.

Salguero added Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is obviously on board, as Bakhtiari was one of his good friends and former teammates in Green Bay. Rodgers has actually privately mentioned Bakhtiari as a potential addition for the Jets, per Salguero, including in conversations with Bakhtiari.

There are obviously a lot of other logistical hoops to jump through, given that Bakhtiari remains under contract with the Packers for two more seasons as their starting left tackle and the team would have to be open to trading him and eating over $19 million in dead money.

Salguero writes the Jets could be willing to give up a third-round pick if their need for a left tackle is still dire.

Bakhtiari, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2013. He was in the final year of his five-year, $53.34 million contract that included $16 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $10 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $105.5 million.

The deal included a $30 million signing bonus and another $30 million-plus available in March roster bonuses in the first few years of the deal. He worked his way back from a torn ACL he suffered late in the 2020 season.

He’s to earn a base salary of $10.7 million in the final year of his deal in 2024.

In 2022, Bakhtiari appeared in 11 games and started each at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 12 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Bakhtiari as the news is available.