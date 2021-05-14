Packers HC Matt LaFleur: We Want Aaron Rodgers Back In The Worst Way

On Friday, Packers HC Matt LaFleur told reporters that while he doesn’t have an update regarding the situation involving QB Aaron Rodgers, they “want him back in the worst way.”

“We still obviously feel the same way,” LaFleur said, per Tom Pelissero. “We want him back in the worst way. I know he knows that. And we’ll continue to work at it each and every day.”

The Packers have made it clear since the news broke that Rodgers wants out of Green Bay that they have no intention of trading him and instead plan to work on a solution to keep him in place as their quarterback.

Rodgers has yet to publicly address the situation, but it’s clear that there’s a lot more work to be done before there’s some sort of resolution.

Green Bay has reportedly offered him a contract extension. However, the details of their offer aren’t known and it’s possible that a contract alone wouldn’t change much from Rodgers’ end, as there could still be questions about his future with the team.

The Packers signed Blake Bortles to a contract earlier in the week, but he’s likely to serve as the backup to Jordan Love throughout the offseason.

Rodgers, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers is owed base salaries of $15,050,000 and $25 million over the next two years of the agreement.

In 2020, Rodgers appeared in all 16 games for the Packers and completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Rodgers and the Packers as the news is available.