Packers Hiring Boston College HC Jeff Hafley As Defensive Coordinator

Pete Thamel reports that the Packers are expected to hire Boston College coach Jeff Hafley as the team’s next defensive coordinator.

Hafley replaces Joe Barry, who was let got a few weeks ago.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the Packers’ job:

Former Chargers HC Brandon Staley (Interview)

(Interview) Bills LB coach Bobby Babich (Interview)

(Interview) Cowboys DL coach Aden Durde (Interview)

(Interview) Broncos DBs coach Christian Parker (Interview)

(Interview) Ravens secondary coach Dennard Wilson (Interview)

(Interview) Ravens LB coach Zach Orr (Interview)

(Interview) Boston College HC Jeff Hafley

Hafley, 44, began his coaching career at WPI back in 2011. From there, he worked for Albany, Pittsburgh and Rutgers before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Buccaneers as their assistant defensive backs coach

Hafley had stints with the Browns and 49ers before becoming the co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State in 2019. Boston College hired him as their head coach the following year and he’s held the position ever since.

During his four years at Boston College, Hafley led the team to a record of 22-26.