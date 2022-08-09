Packers Host 17 Players For Tryouts

The Green Bay Packers tried out a group 17 players on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

RB Dexter Williams RB Kalen Ballage RB Jaylen Samuels RB Stevie Scott RB Calvin Turner DB Micah Abernathy K Ramiz Ahmed P Bailey Flint LS Mitchell Fabroni OT Drew Himmelman P Simon Laryea K Austin MacGinnis LS Antonio Ortiz K Aldrick Rosas OT Airon Servais P Will Speirs DB Brendon White

Williams, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers out of Notre Dame in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason in 2020 and re-signed to the Packers’ practice squad before eventually being called up.

Williams was once again among the team’s roster cuts coming out of training camp in 2021. He signed on with the Giants’ practice squad briefly before a stint with the Browns. He joined the Dolphins’ practice squad before being re-signed by the Browns to their active roster. Cleveland declined to tender him an offer and he became an unrestricted free agent, however.

For his career, Williams has appeared in seven games and rushed seven times for 19 yards.

Ballage, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Arizona State. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3 million rookie contract when he was traded to the Jets.

New York agreed to send a conditional 2021 seventh-round pick to Miami in exchange for Ballage. However, the deal fell through after he failed a physical and Ballage was released by the Dolphins.

The Jets later signed Ballage to their roster before waiving him a few weeks later. He then signed on to the Chargers’ practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster late in the season.

Ballage signed a one-year deal with the Steelers for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Ballage appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and rushed for 36 yards on 12 carries to go along with two receptions on seven targets for eight yards.