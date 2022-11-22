Packers Host Six For Workouts Including WR Geronimo Allison

According to Rob Demovsky, the Packers worked out six players on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

WR Geronimo Allison WR Danny Davis OT Sage Doxtater OT Derek Kerstetter OT Sam Schlueter C Chris Owens

Allison, 28, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois back in 2016. He was unable to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was later signed to their practice squad and eventually promoted to their active roster after Green Bay sustained some injuries at receiver.

Allison re-signed with Green Bay as a restricted free agent in 2019 before departing for a one-year contract with the Lions. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic and was later brought back to the Lions practice squad in 2021.

The Falcons signed Allison to a one-year deal for the 2022 season but ended up releasing him during training camp.

In 2021, Allison appeared in all three games for the Lions and recorded no statistics.