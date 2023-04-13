Packers Hosted Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer For Top 30 Visit

According to ESPN’s Jordan Reid, the Packers recently hosted Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer for a top 30 visit.

Mayer is seen as one of the top tight end prospects in the class and a likely first-round pick.

Green Bay has an obvious need at the position and picks at No. 15 overall in the first round.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Mayer, 21, was named Third-Team All-ACC in 2020 and Third-Team All-American in 2021. He is the all-time leader in receptions among tight ends at Notre Dame.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Mayer rated as his No. 19 overall prospect and No. 1 tight end. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL TE Jason Witten.

During his three years with the team, Mayer appeared in 36 games and caught 180 passes for 2,099 yards (11.7 YPC) and 18 touchdowns.