Packers Hosting Alabama DB Kool-Aid McKinstry For Visit

Alabama DB Kool-Aid McKinstry is visiting the Packers, he posted on social media.
NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Falcons CB A.J. Terrell.
McKinstry, 21, was named first-team All-American in 2023 and was first-team All-SEC in both 2022 and 2023.
For his career, he appeared in 42 games for Alabama and recorded 93 total tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and 23 pass deflections.
