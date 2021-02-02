Packers Interviewing Five More Defensive Coordinator Candidates Today & Tomorrow

According to Rob Demovsky, the Packers have interviews set with five more defensive coordinator candidates today and tomorrow.

The full list includes:

Wisconsin DC Jim Leonhard

Browns DL coach Chris Kiffin

Saints DL coach/assistant HC Ryan Nielson

Eagles DL coach /run game coordinator Matt Burke

Packers DB coach Jerry Gray

This is including interviews Green Bay has already conducted with Washington DB coach Chris Harris, Rams safeties coach Ejiro Evero and Falcons senior defensive assistant Bob Sutton.

Green Bay has also reportedly reached out to former Cowboys DB coach Kris Richard about their job opening and interviewed Chargers defensive passing game coordinator Joe Barry.

Gray, 58, played in the NFL from 1985-1993. He got his start in coaching in the NFL as a defensive quality control coach with the Tennessee Oilers and was promoted to DB coach when the team became the Titans.

The Bills hired Gray as their defensive coordinator in 2001. After stints as a DB coach for Washington and the Seahawks, Gray returned to Tennessee as the defensive coordinator. He joined Vikings HC Mike Zimmer‘s staff in 2014 and was with them through 2019 after which he joined the Packers as a DB coach.

Burke, 44, began his coaching career at Bridgton Academy back in 1998. He worked for a few NFL teams including the Titans, Lions and Bengals before the Dolphins hired him as their linebackers coach in 2016.

The Dolphins would later promote Burke to defensive coordinator after the Broncos hired Vance Joseph. He joined the Eagles in 2019 as a special assistant and was promoted to DL coach/run game coordinator after a year.