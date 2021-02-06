Packers Leaning Toward Hiring Joe Barry As Defensive Coordinator?

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, it sounds like Packers HC Matt LaFleur is “leaning more toward” hiring Joe Barry as the team’s next defensive coordinator than Rams safeties coach Ejiro Evero.

LaFleur and Barry worked together while they were with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017.

Barry has previously served as defensive coordinator with the Lions and with Washington.

The list of candidates for the Packers’ job includes:

Wisconsin DC Jim Leonhard (Withdrawn)

(Withdrawn) Browns DL coach Chris Kiffin

Saints DL coach/assistant HC Ryan Nielson

Eagles DL coach/run game coordinator Matt Burke

Packers DB coach Jerry Gray

Washington DB coach Chris Harris

Rams safeties coach Ejiro Evero

Falcons senior defensive assistant Bob Sutton

Barry, 50, began his NFL coaching career with the 49ers back in 2000 as their quality control coordinator. Later caught on with the Buccaneers and served as their linebackers coach before he was hired to be the Lions’ defensive coordinator in 2007.

Barry returned to Tampa Bay for one season before he was hired by the Chargers as their linebackers coach. After four years in San Diego, Barry landed Washington’s defensive coordinator job but was unfortunately fired back in 2017.

The Rams later signed Barry as their assistant HC/LBs coach before joining the Chargers are their defensive passing game coordinator a few weeks ago.