Packers Looking Into Signing More Quarterbacks

According to Adam Schefter, the Packers are exploring their options at quarterback in free agency to add to the roster.

Schefter notes Green Bay currently only has Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love on the roster and teams generally carry three to four passers into OTAs, minicamp and training camp.

There’s also the obvious uncertainty with Rodgers’ future in Green Bay. He hasn’t been attending OTAs and it’s unclear if he’ll report for mandatory minicamp or training camp amid his issues with the team.

That would leave Love as the only other quarterback on the roster currently. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said after the draft Green Bay would add to the QB room.

“We’ll add a third arm and maybe a fourth arm as we go through. We’ve kind of had some conversations before the draft with some veterans and then there’s some rookie guys we’re looking at, as well … we would never go into camp with two,” he said via Matt Schneidman.

Schefter confirms the Packers are looking at some veteran quarterbacks, not just camp arms. They have a couple of open spots on their roster.

