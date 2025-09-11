Packers Make Three Moves For Thursday Night Football

The Green Bay Packers announced a series of moves on Thursday ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Commanders.

The full list includes:

Packers placed DL Brenton Cox Jr. on injured reserve.

Jr. on injured reserve. Packers elevated T Brant Banks and CB Micah Robinson to their active roster.

Robinson, 23, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Tulane. He transferred to Tulane in 2024 after four years at Furman.

He signed a four-year, $4.3 million rookie contract but was among Green Bay’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. The Packers later re-signed Robinson to their practice squad.

During his college career at Tulane, Robinson appeared in 14 games and recorded 34 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, six pass defenses, one forced fumble, and scored one defensive touchdown.