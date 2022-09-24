Packers Make Three Moves Including Placing Sammy Watkins On IR

The Green Bay Packers announced three moves ahead of Week 3, including placing WR Sammy Watkins on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

#Packers sign RB Patrick Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster, elevate WR Juwann Winfree for gameday & place WR Sammy Watkins on injured reserve. Roster moves 📰 https://t.co/1pqBhObvdG — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 24, 2022

The team is also elevating WR Juwann Winfree and signing RB Patrick Taylor to the active roster for their upcoming game.

Watkins, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Bills back in 2014 after they traded up with the Rams to get him. Buffalo would later trade him to the Rams.

Watkins played out the final year of his four-year, $19.935 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $48 million deal that included $30 million guaranteed with the Chiefs back in 2018.

The Chiefs and Watkins agreed to a new contract that paid him $9 million for the 2020 season. He then signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Ravens last offseason before joining the Packers this past April on another one-year contract.

In 2022, Watkins has appeared in two games for the Packers and caught six passes for 111 yards.