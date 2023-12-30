Packers Make Three Moves, Place CB Eric Stokes On IR

Per Matt Schneidman, the Packers made three roster moves on Saturday including placing CB Eric Stokes on injured reserve.

The team signed S Benny Sapp to the active roster in Stokes’ place and also elevated WR Bo Melton for Week 17.

Stokes, 24, was a three-year starter at Georgia and was named second-team All-SEC in 2020. The Packers selected him in the first round of the 2021 draft.

Stokes signed a four-year, $11,925,523 rookie contract with the Packers that included a $6,033,108 signing bonus. The Packers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Stokes appeared in nine games for the Packers and recorded 26 tackles, no interceptions, and no pass defenses.

In 2023, Stokes appeared in just two games for the Packers and recorded six tackles.

We will have more news on Stokes as it becomes available.