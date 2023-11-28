Packers Make Two Practice Squad Moves

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday that they’ve signed TE Joel Wilson to their practice squad and released CB Anthony Johnson from the unit. 

Here’s the Packers updated practice squad:

  1. DE Keshawn Banks
  2. WR Grant DuBose
  3. QB Alex McGough
  4. WR Bo Melton
  5. LB Arron Mosby
  6. DT Kenneth Odumegwu (International)
  7. TE Henry Pearson
  8. DB Benny Sapp
  9. DT Chris Slayton
  10. T Kadeem Telfort
  11. DT Jonathan Ford
  12. G Michael Jordan
  13. DB Zyon Gilbert
  14. RB Ellis Merriweather
  15. LB Austin Ajiake
  16. RB James Robinson
  17. TE Joel Wilson

Wilson, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Central Michigan back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bills.

Wilson was later added to their practice squad before being released.

During his college career at Central Michigan, Wilson appeared in 34 games with 23 starts, recording 82 receptions for 874 yards (10.7 avg.) and 12 touchdowns.

