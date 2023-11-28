Packers Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday that they’ve signed TE Joel Wilson to their practice squad and released CB Anthony Johnson from the unit.

Here’s the Packers updated practice squad:

DE Keshawn Banks WR Grant DuBose QB Alex McGough WR Bo Melton LB Arron Mosby DT Kenneth Odumegwu (International) TE Henry Pearson DB Benny Sapp DT Chris Slayton T Kadeem Telfort DT Jonathan Ford G Michael Jordan DB Zyon Gilbert RB Ellis Merriweather LB Austin Ajiake RB James Robinson TE Joel Wilson

Wilson, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Central Michigan back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bills.

Wilson was later added to their practice squad before being released.

During his college career at Central Michigan, Wilson appeared in 34 games with 23 starts, recording 82 receptions for 874 yards (10.7 avg.) and 12 touchdowns.