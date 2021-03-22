Packers Negotiating Contract Restructure With Aaron Rodgers

Michael Silver of NFL Media reports that the Packers are trying to negotiate a restructured contract with QB Aaron Rodgers to create cap space.

Silver explains that reworking Rodgers’ deal will also reveal a lot about the team’s plans for him moving forward, as it would require them to move for dead money down the line to future years at a time when they could be planning to move on to Jordan Love.

The Packers have been noticeably quiet in free agency up to this point and Silver makes it seem like Green Bay is shopping for low-salary options right now.

Rodgers is clearly their best source of cap space, should they get something done.

Reports from a few months ago mentioned that Rodgers wanted some clarity from Green Bay about his status with the franchise moving forward, so this is certainly something to keep an eye on from here.

Rodgers, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers is owed base salaries of $15,050,000 and $25 million over the next two years of the agreement.

In 2020, Rodgers appeared in all 16 games for the Packers and completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Rodgers and the Packers as the news is available.