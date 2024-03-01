Packers Not Expected To Re-Sign RB A.J. Dillon

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers are not expected to re-sign RB A.J. Dillon this offseason.

Dillion is in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career and it sounds like odds are he will be playing elsewhere.

Silverstein reports that the Packers are attempting to lower Aaron Jones’ cap figure and the team has made it clear that they value him.

However, Green Bay could very well end up drafting another running back this year.

Dillon, 25, is a former second-round pick out of Boston College by the Packers back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,285,827 rookie contract that included a $1,404,238 signing bonus.

In 2023, Dillon appeared in 15 games for the Packers and rushed for 613 yards on 178 carries (3.4 YPC) to go along with 22 receptions for 223 yards receiving and two touchdowns.