Packers Officially Announce Hire Of ST Coach Rich Bisaccia

The Green Bay Packers officially announced they have hired Rich Bisaccia as their new special teams coordinator.

#Packers hire Rich Bisaccia as special teams coordinator Welcome to Green Bay, Coach! #GoPackGo https://t.co/RKsWxnGx2w — Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 8, 2022

He’s been one of the league’s longest-tenured special teams coaches and likely was given a record deal to come help fix that unit for the Packers.

Bisaccia, 61, began his coaching career at Wayne State back in 1983 as their DBs coach/special teams coach.

From there, Bisaccia worked for a few universities including South Carolina, Clemson, and Ole Miss before he was hired by the Buccaneers as their special teams coordinator under Jon Gruden.

Bisaccia had stints with the Chargers and Cowboys before the Raiders brought him in as assistant head coach/special teams coordinator in 2018.

In 2021, Bisaccia took over for HC Jon Gruden after he was fired, and led the Raiders to a 7-6 record, including a 0-1 postseason record.