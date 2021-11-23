Packers Officially Place OL Elgton Jenkins On IR, Promote G Ben Braden

The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday that they’ve signed G Ben Braden to their active roster and placed G Elgton Jenkins on injured reserve.

Jenkins, unfortunately, suffered a season-ending ACL tear last week, so this move was expected.

Jenkins, 25, was the No. 44 overall pick by the Packers out of Mississippi State in 2019. He received the Kent Hull Trophy for the top offensive lineman in Mississippi, was a 2018 First-Team All-American by The Athletic, and a Fourth-Team All-American by Phil Steele.

Jenkins signed a four-year, $6,782,618 rookie contract with the Packers that included a $2,952,812 signing bonus.

In 2021, Jenkins has appeared in and started eight games for the Packers. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 7 tackle out of 80 qualifying players.