Packers Officially Place WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling On IR, Promote WR Equanimeous St. Brown

The Green Bay Packers announced Saturday that they’ve officially placed WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling on injured reserve and elevated WR Equanimeous St. Brown to their active roster for Sunday’s game.

Aaron Wilson first reported that the Packers were expected to place Valdes-Scantling on short-term injured reserve due to a hamstring injury.

Valdes-Scantling, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Packers out of USF back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,677,553 rookie deal with the Packers that included a $217,553 signing bonus. He is set to become a free agent in 2022 following this season.

In 2021, Valdes-Scantling has appeared in three games for the Packers and caught six passes for 76 yards and one touchdown.