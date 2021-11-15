Packers OLB Whitney Mercilus Out For Season With Torn Biceps

Packers LB Whitney Mercilus tore his biceps during Sunday’s game against the Seahawks and will miss the remainder of the season, according to Adam Schefter.

Mercilus was part of a thin pass rush rotation for Green Bay that’s been hit with injuries to key players.

You can expect the Packers to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Mercilus, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2012. He was in the final year of his five-year, $27.431 million contract that included $10.8 million guaranteed in 2019 when he signed a four-year, $54 million extension with the Texans.

Mercilus was set to earn a base salary of $4,500,000 this season. The Texans opted to restructure Mercilus’ contract this past offseason, which created $4 million in salary cap room in 2021 and added voidable years in 2022 and 2023.

The Packers added Mercilus on a one-year deal this season following his release from Houston.

In 2021, Mercilus appeared in six games for the Texans and four for the Packers. He recorded 17 tackles and four sacks.