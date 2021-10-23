Packers Place C Josh Myers On IR, Elevate Ben Braden

The Green Bay Packers announced Saturday that they’ve elevated G Ben Braden from the practice squad to their active roster and placed C/G Josh Myers on injured reserve.

Myers, 23, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and a First Team All-Big Ten in 2020. The Packers drafted Myers with pick No. 62 overall in the second round.

Myers signed a four-year deal worth $5,580,136 million and a $1,418,280 signing bonus.

In 2021, Meyers has appeared in five games for the Packers, making five starts for them.