Packers Place CB Jaire Alexander On IR, Among Other Moves

The Green Bay Packers announced that they have placed CB Jaire Alexander on injured reserve, as well as activated DL Tyler Lancaster from the COVID-19/Reserve list. The team is also elevating G Ben Braden and WR Equanimeous St. Brown for their upcoming game.

Alexander, 24, is the former 18th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Packers. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12.050 million dollar rookie deal that included a $6.844 million dollar signing bonus before Green Bay picked up his option.

In 2021, Alexander has appeared in four games for the Packers, recording 13 tackles, three pass deflections, and one interception.