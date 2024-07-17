Packers Place Five Players On Injured Lists

The Green Bay Packers officially placed five players on injured lists for the start of training camp on Wednesday.
The full list includes:
- Packers placed DB Kitan Oladapo on the active/non-football injury list.
- Packers placed OT Donovan Jennings, TE Tucker Kraft, WR Alex McGough and OT Zach Tom on the active/PUP list.
Kraft, 23, was a two-year starter for South Dakota State and earned first-team All-American honors in 2021 and third-team in 2022.
The Packers selected him in the third round with the No. 78 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $5,537,934 rookie contract that includes a $1,027,588 signing bonus.
In 2023, Kraft appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and caught 31 passes on 40 targets for 355 yards and two touchdowns.
Tom, 25, was a three-year starter at Wake Forest, spending one year at center and two at left tackle. He was an honorable mention All-ACC selection at center in 2019 and a second-team All-American, first-team All-ACC as a senior in 2021.
The Packers selected Tom with the No. 140 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year rookie contract worth $4.164 million including a $504,366 signing bonus.
In 2023, Tom made 17 starts for the Packers at right tackle. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 15 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.
