Packers Place OLB Chauncey Rivers On Season-Ending IR With Torn ACL

According to Ian Rapoport, Packers OLB Chauncey Rivers suffered a non-contact knee injury in practice and was being evaluated for a serious, potentially season-ending injury.

Rob Demovsky confirmed Rivers tore his ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2021 season.

Rivers, 24, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State in 2020. He was waived coming out of camp but re-signed to the practice squad and spent the season there.

Baltimore signed Rivers to a futures deal for the 2021 season. He was waived by the Ravens during training camp and claimed by the Packers.

In 2021, Rivers appeared in four games for the Packers and recorded two total tackles.