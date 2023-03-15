Packers Place Second-Round RFA Tender On OT Yosh Nijman

According to Tom Pelissero, the Packers have placed the second-round tender on restricted free agent OT Yosuah Nijman.

The tender is worth $4.3 million for the 2023 season and would entitle Green Bay to a second-round pick if another team signed Nijman to an offer sheet and they declined to match.

Nijman, 27, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent back in 2019 but re-signed to the practice squad coming out of the preseason.

He was eventually promoted to the active roster in November of 2019. The Packers re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent each of the past two seasons.

In 2022, Nijman appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and made 13 starts, most of them at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 54 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.