Packers Place TE Dominique Dafney On Injured Reserve

The Green Bay Packers announced Saturday that they’ve placed TE Dominique Dafney on injured reserve with a hip injury.

This means that Dafney will miss at least the next three games for the Packers before he can be activated.

Dafney, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Indiana State back in April of last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers and was added to their practice squad before eventually being called up towards the end of the season.

Dafney managed to make the 53-man roster this summer.

In 2021, Dafney has appeared in two games for the Packers, but has yet to record a statistic.