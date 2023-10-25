Packers Placing CB Eric Stokes On Injured Reserve

Packers HC Matt LaFleur announced they are placing CB Eric Stokes on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury, per Matt Schniedman.

Stokes will miss at least four weeks on injured reserve, while Green Bay can only activate eight total players off the reserve list in a single season.

It’s an unfortunate turn for Stokes, who was just activated off of the Physically Unable to Perform list last week after working his way back from an ACL injury.

Stokes, 24, was a three-year starter at Georgia and was named second-team All-SEC in 2020. The Packers selected him in the first round of the 2021 draft.

Stokes signed a four-year, $11,925,523 rookie contract with the Packers that included a $6,033,108 signing bonus. The Packers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Stokes appeared in nine games for the Packers and recorded 26 tackles, no interceptions and no pass defenses.