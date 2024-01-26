Packers, Rams & Falcons Request Interview With Cowboys DL Coach Aden Durde

According to Todd Archer, multiple teams have sought permission to interview Cowboys DL coach Aden Durde, including the Packers, Rams and Falcons.

Archer doesn’t mention what position Durde was requested to interview for but notes he worked with Falcons’ new HC Raheem Morris when he was Atalnta’s defensive coordinator in 2020.

Durde would presumably be interviewing for each team’s defensive coordinator jobs.

Durde, 44, began his coaching career as the Falcons’ defensive quality control coach in 2018-2019 before becoming outside linebackers coach in 2020.

The Cowboys hired him as defensive line coach in 2021.