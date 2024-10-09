Packers Re-Sign CB Robert Rochell To Practice Squad

The Packers have re-signed CB Robert Rochell to the practice squad, per the NFL transaction wire.

Green Bay’s practice squad now includes:

DL Deslin Alexandre QB Sean Clifford DL James Ester K Alex Hale (International) WR Julian Hicks G/T Donovan Jennings CB Kalen King RB Ellis Merriweather G/C Lecitus Smith S Omar Brown LB Chris Russell RB Andrew Beck DB Kamal Hadden WR TJ Luther WR Cornelius Johnson TE Messiah Swinson DB Robert Rochell

Rochell, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Rams in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Central Arkansas. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4,170,926 rookie contract when he was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Rochell later signed on with the Seahawks’ practice squad in September but was cut loose after a few weeks and eventually caught on with the Panthers.

The Packers signed Rochell off the Panthers’ practice squad and brought him back for the 2024 season before signing him to the practice squad.

In 2024, Rochell has appeared in three games for the Packers and recorded one tackle.