Packers Re-Sign DE Arron Mosby

The Green Bay Packers have re-signed ERFA DE Arron Mosby, per the transaction wire.

Mosby, 25, signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State following the 2022 draft. He was let go after camp and started on the practice squad before signing to the active roster in September.

Mosby was eventually waived by Carolina in August 2023 and claimed by the Packers. He spent the 2023 season on the practice squad and re-signed on a futures deal for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Mosby appeared in 16 games for the Packers and recorded 12 tackles, 0.5 sacks and two pass defenses.