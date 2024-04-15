Packers Re-Sign ERFA RB Emanuel Wilson & Daniel Whelan

The Green Bay Packers officially re-signed exclusive rights free agent RB Emanuel Wilson and P Daniel Whelan to one-year tenders for the 2024 season on Monday.

The Packers seem to be optimistic about Wilson, who will enter camp as the team’s No. 3 running back behind Josh Jacobs and A.J. Dillion.

Wilson, 24, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Fort Valley State back in May but was cut after a few days. He quickly signed on with the Packers and wound up cracking their active roster coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Wilson has appeared in seven games and recorded 14 rushing attempts for 85 yards (6.1 YPC), to go along with four receptions for 23 yards and no touchdowns.