Packers Re-Sign LB Eric Wilson

The Packers announced on Saturday that they have re-signed LB Eric Wilson to a new contract.

Wilson, 28, was signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati in 2017. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1.66 million contract after making the final roster each of his first three seasons.

The Vikings brought Wilson back on a second-round restricted tender worth $3.27 million for the 2020 season. He signed with the Eagles on a one-year deal for 2021 and was later claimed by the Texans.

From there, Wilson joined the Saints but was released coming out of the preseason and later added to their practice squad. However, he was poached from the practice squad by the Packers.

In 2022, Wilson appeared in 13 games for the Packers and recorded 17 tackles and one sack.