Packers Re-Sign Six Exclusive Rights Free Agents

The Green Bay Packers have officially re-signed six exclusive rights free agents on Monday for the 2022 season, according to Rob Demovksy.

The full list includes LB Krys Barnes, TE Dominique Dafney, C Jake Hanson, OT Yosh Nijman, OLB Randy Ramsey and WR Malik Taylor.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year contracts worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Barnes, 24, wound up going undrafted out of UCLA back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Packers.

Green Bay opted to waive Barnes coming out of the preseason, but re-signed him to their practice squad and he’s been on their roster ever since.

In 2021, Barnes appeared in 16 games for the Vikings and recorded 81 tackles, one sack, two fumble recoveries and four pass deflections.