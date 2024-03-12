Packers Re-Signing CB Keisean Nixon

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Packers are re-signing CB Keisean Nixon to a three-year, $18 million contract.

The contract includes incentives that can increase the total value up to $19.2 million.

Nixon, 26, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in 2019. He played out the final year of his three-year rookie contract.

However, the Raiders declined to tender Nixon an offer as a restricted free agent this offseason. He later signed on with the Packers in 2022.

Green Bay brought Nixon back on a one-year contract last year.

In 2023, Nixon appeared in 17 games for the Packers and recorded 80 tackles, three forced fumbles, two recoveries, an interception and six pass defenses. He also totaled 782 kick return yards and 95 punt return yards.

