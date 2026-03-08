Packers Received Trade Interest In WRs Jayden Reed & Dontayvion Wicks

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, both Packers WRs Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks have come up in his discussions about other receivers who could be on the trade market this offseason.

Fowler notes that while other teams are interested in Reed, he doesn’t get the sense the Packers are willing to move him. He doesn’t make the same qualifier for Wicks, though.

Green Bay has a deep receiving corps and has regularly gotten trade interest for different players the last few years. Both Reed and Wicks are entering the final years of their rookie contracts.

Reed, 25, was selected by the Packers with the No. 50 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Michigan State.

He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $7,180,777 rookie contract that included a $2,222,383 signing bonus. Reed is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2025, Reed appeared in seven games for the Packers and caught 19 passes on 22 targets for 207 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Wicks, 24, was a two-year starter at Virginia and earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2021. He was drafted by the Packers with the No. 159 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $4,142,544 rookie contract that included a $302,544 signing bonus. Wicks is slated to be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2025, Wicks appeared in 14 games for the Packers and caught 30 passes on 46 targets for 332 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Reed and Wicks as the news is available.