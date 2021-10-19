Packers Release CB Quinton Dunbar From PS, Sign LB Aaron Adeoye

The Green Bay Packers announced that they’ve signed LB Aaron Adeoye to their practice squad and released CB Quinton Dunbar from the unit.

Here’s the Packers updated practice squad:

QB Kurt Benkert WR Chris Blair G Ben Braden DB Kabion Ento DB Innis Gaines DE Tipa Galeai K J.J. Molson RB Patrick Taylor G Cole Van Lanen LB Ray Wilborn WR Juwann Winfree LS Steven Wirtel DB Shawn Davis DE R.J. McIntosh LB Aaron Adeoye

Dunbar, 29, originally signed on with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Florida back in 2015. He was waived at the start of the 2015 season and was later added to the practice squad before being promoted a few weeks later.

Washingon re-signed Dunbar to a three-year, $10.5 million extension through the 2020 season in January of 2018. They later traded him to the Seahawks for a fifth-round pick in 2020.

Dunbar signed a one-year contract with the Lions this past April but was cut during training camp. He had a brief stint with the Cardinals before signing on with the Packers last week.

In 2020, Dunbar appeared in six games and recorded 30 total tackles, one interception and five pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 110 overall cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.