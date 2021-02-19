Packers Release LB Christian Kirksey & OT Rick Wagner


Nate Bouda

     

The Green Bay Packers announced Friday that they’ve released LB Christian Kirksey and OT Rick Wagner.

Christian Kirksey

Rob Demovsky reports that Wagner is contemplating retirement. 

The Packers were in a touch cap situation and both Kirksey and Wagner had come up as potential release candidates, so this isn’t a big surprise. 

Kirksey, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.04 million contract when he agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $38 million and includes $20 million guaranteed.

Kirksey was set to make a base salary of $7.75 million for the 2020 season when the Browns released him last offseason. The Packers later signed him to a two-year, $16 million contract. 

In 2020, Kirksey appeared in 11 games for the Packers and recorded 77 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and four passes defended.

Wagner, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2013. He has played out his four-year, $2,304,560 rookie contract before later agreeing to a five-year, $47.5 million contract that included $17.5 million guaranteed.

Wagner was set to make a base salary of $9 million for the 2020 season when the Lions released him last year. He eventually signed a two-year contract worth $11 million with the Packer.s 

In 2020, Wagner was active for all 16 games for the Packers and made nine starts for them at right tackle.

