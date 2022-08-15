Packers Release OLB Randy Ramsey

The Green Bay Packers released OLB Randy Ramsey on Monday, per Rob Demovsky.

He missed the entire 2021 season due to injury.

Teams must cut from 90 players to 85 by Tuesday afternoon.

Ramsey, 25, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2019. He was waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

Ramsey returned to Green Bay on a futures deal for the 2020 season and made the roster coming out of camp. He returned to Green Bay last March on an exclusive rights contract.

In 2020, Ramsey appeared in 12 games for the Packers and recorded six total tackles.