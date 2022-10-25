Packers Release TE Shaun Beyer From PS, Sign TE Josh Babicz

The Green Bay Packers announced they have released TE Shaun Beyer from the practice squad and signed TE Josh Babicz.

#Packers sign TE Josh Babicz to the practice squad 📰 https://t.co/wUgHZ742Fk — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 25, 2022

Green Bay’s practice squad now includes:

QB Danny Etling RB Tyler Goodson OLB La’Darius Hamilton DL Jack Heflin OLB Kobe Jones DL Chris Slayton CB Kiondre Thomas WR Juwann Winfree DB Micah Abernathy K Ramiz Ahmed LB D.Q. Thomas WR Travis Fulgham DB Corey Ballentine DB Innis Gaines WR Kawaan Baker TE Josh Babicz

Beyer, 25, wound up signing a three-year, $2.4m free-agent rookie contract with the Broncos after going undrafted in the 2021 draft. The Broncos waived him prior to the start of the 2021 season and later brought him back as a member of the practice squad.

Beyer later signed a futures contract with Denver in January, but was ultimately released in May. He signed with the Vikings in July but was waived coming out of the preseason and signed with the Packers practice squad.

Beyer has yet to appear in an NFL game.