Packers Release TE Shaun Beyer From PS, Sign TE Josh Babicz

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Green Bay Packers announced they have released TE Shaun Beyer from the practice squad and signed TE Josh Babicz

Green Bay’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. QB Danny Etling
  2. RB Tyler Goodson
  3. OLB La’Darius Hamilton
  4. DL Jack Heflin
  5. OLB Kobe Jones
  6. DL Chris Slayton
  7. CB Kiondre Thomas
  8. WR Juwann Winfree
  9. DB Micah Abernathy
  10. K Ramiz Ahmed
  11. LB D.Q. Thomas
  12. WR Travis Fulgham
  13. DB Corey Ballentine
  14. DB Innis Gaines
  15. WR Kawaan Baker
  16. TE Josh Babicz

Beyer, 25, wound up signing a three-year, $2.4m free-agent rookie contract with the Broncos after going undrafted in the 2021 draft. The Broncos waived him prior to the start of the 2021 season and later brought him back as a member of the practice squad.

Beyer later signed a futures contract with Denver in January, but was ultimately released in May. He signed with the Vikings in July but was waived coming out of the preseason and signed with the Packers practice squad. 

Beyer has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply