Packers Reportedly Want First-Round Pick & More For Aaron Rodgers

According to Mike Florio, the Packers are reportedly pushing for a package that includes a first-round pick and more from the Jets in return for QB Aaron Rodgers.

Florio notes the Packers want “protection” in 2025 in case Rodgers decides to play in 2024, while the Jets believe Green Bay is asking for too much for a player who’s no longer in their plans.

After Rodgers came out yesterday and made it crystal clear for the first time that his intention is to play for the Jets, it’s becoming clear the delay in a resolution to this situation is due to the two teams haggling over the details.

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding Rodgers as the news is available.